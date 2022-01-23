Report: Industry stalls payday loan caps, Jan. 20
"Just goes to show we have our own version of the 'swamp' with the same type of critters, including blood suckers." Joseph Hempfling
"The payday loan 'industry' (actually a racket) should have a vulture as their logo." Charlotte Rowe
"It's incomprehensible the people's elected representatives have failed at protecting their constituents from financial usery. They turn a blind eye to those abused by unscrupulous lenders, which contributes to poverty, increased suffering and, undoubtedly, crime." Charles W. Rodriguez
"$450,000 would pay off a lot of payday loans. Legislators should refuse the dirty contributions and tell these thieves to do that. And then cast honest votes for a low-interest usury cap bill." Michael Kiley
