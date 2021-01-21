New Mexico hospitals: Over a quarter of workers refusing COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 19
“Vaccines should remain optional. Free to choose. A person’s body is a boundary that laws and mandates should not touch.” Ina Wild
“They should be required to have all vaccinations current to be employed by a hospital. Don’t want it, find another job. Putting our most vulnerable citizens at risk is not OK.” Lila Karlsen McNutt
“The government is going to win this one. Eventually proof of vaccination will be required for travel, etc. I had the first dose. Waiting for second.” Mary Caruso
“This isn’t a game to win. And our country was built on freedom.” Debbi Vallejos
“How sad. So many waiting. All my family are waiting.” MaryAnn Durazo
“Totally irresponsible.” Collene Goldman
“Good, inoculate teachers and let’s get back to school.” Fred Siegele
