McConnell: Trump ‘provoked’ Capitol siege, mob ‘fed lies’ , Jan. 19
“Well, Mitch. Is it possible you’ll vote for impeachment? If you lead the way, the rest will follow. Seeing as you’re from Kentucky, the birth place of my grandmother and generations before her, I am hopeful.” Cissie Ludlow
“Two-faced the minute he ‘lost’ his power. Cannot trust any politician — and too bad he won re-election. You can have him back, Kentucky.” Charles Evans
“And Mitch enabled him.” Loretta Vigil
“Ya think?” Daniel A. Brown
“Time to retire.” Celeste Romero
“Too little, too late!” Anita Cisneros
“They all turn on each other eventually. Rats on a sinking ship.” April Rains-Hoogerhuies
“This guy needs to be sent home forever. Term limits.” Julian Adelmo
