Hospitals face down crisis, Jan. 17
“I wonder why none of the hospitals in the (evil, unvaccinated) Southern part of the state have designated this new standard? It would be interesting to know why there isn’t the same strain on resources down there (if indeed there isn’t).” Margaret Eyler
“Because they send their critical patients to Albuquerque for care.” Jeff Clark
“Praying for all staff. God be with all of you during this battle you’re in. We are with you in prayer.” Lynn Mona
“So don’t get hurt. Wear your bubble suit!” Joey Carrillo
“Might be true, but what our patients are going through now that could have been prevented or lessened by being vaccinated sign me up I’ll take that over what our poor patients are having to go through. Your choices are your choices, but we are tired, short and constantly being yelled at.” Monica Martinez
