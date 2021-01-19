The New Mexico Legislature, an A-to-Z guide, Jan. 16
“What a creative and witty way to do this overview article! I like it. And thank you, Robert [Nott] and Daniel [Chacón] — and your editors — for your good work.” Barbara Harrelson
“The point is that in this country, life is NOT protected at conception. I agree that the law criminalizing abortion has to go.” Barry Rabkin
Capitol riot a stark reminder of racial divide, New Mexico activists say, Jan. 17
“[It is so] ignorant to call the Capitol protest a racial thing. There are many Trump supporters who are Black and many were present for the protests. This paper has done so much to continue keep the animosity between our Northern NM people.” John Martinez
“My favorite part is where they pretend to be super concerned about poor and minority children’s education but then refuse to open schools.” Margaret Eyler
“I never had to have a talk with my teenage son about how to behave ‘properly’ around the police or what small towns to avoid.” Russell Scanlon
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.