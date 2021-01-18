Cowboys for Trump leader arrested by FBI, Jan. 17
“I’m just happy that the streets of downtown Santa Fe will never again have horse poop strewn all over from these dudes rolling through.” Liv Orovich
“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! Best Monday all year!” S. Ulrich
“Charge him with sedition! Treat him as a domestic terrorist under the same laws as foreign terrorist.” Cleve Spence
“Any way you slice it, this cat is facing three to five years in a Texas federal penitentiary, without a doubt. Say what you will, but feds boast a 95 percent conviction rate, achieved by stacking charges as time progresses. Feds have lots of time and lots of charges in their back pocket, especially since folks were hurt or died during siege. Mr. Coy’s legal defense will be six-figure sum. Maybe Steve Pearce can help out.” Mark Barner
“If this is a federal offense, then he can never hold office again. I don’t know, actually, how he was able to hold office in the first place.” Rebecca Quintana
“Remember, all of those calling for his removal — being charged with a crime and being convicted are two different things. It is actually the rule of law in America that you are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. I guess that is why all the vitriol from the left, they do not believe in the rule of law.” Samuel C’de Baca
