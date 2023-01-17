Fine, not jail, for man who assaulted peaceful demonstrator, Ringside Seat, Jan. 13
“This is a column about a Little League fracas. To me, the subsequent commentary exposes the deterioration of our discourse. Am I a romantic for longing for a time in which this event wouldn’t be a springboard for a political piling on? We were in the weeds after a dozen pokes. Now it’s La La Land. I remember when on a Saturday night we were all dancing at The Senate Lounge.” Jarratt Applewhite
“Pathetic. Getting out of your car to bully and threaten someone peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights is hardly a childish squabble. We need better-quality judges in this state. This was not even a tap on the wrist.” Paul Berndt
“Seems as if the judge set herself up nicely to have her verdict overturned on grounds of gross (and I do mean gross) partiality.” Shannon Chamberlain
“Ionesco’s rhinoceros herd suffuses the comment section of TheNew Mexican far more often than is healthy. Civil discourse becomes the victim, and we are the poorer for it. For those who only rant and vent, your performance art is but a public disservice.” William Walker
“Picketing in a residential neighborhood is not a First Amendment right. Many states and cities ban such picketing, and the bans have been upheld. I don’t find myself in sympathy with either side. The incident certainly doesn’t arise to a jail time matter, either.” David Cartwright
“There is a calling for us to go meet up with [protestor Brent Lambert]. We shall see who heeds the calling.” Mary Ellen Gallegos