Fine, not jail, for man who assaulted peaceful demonstrator, Ringside Seat, Jan. 13

“This is a column about a Little League fracas. To me, the subsequent commentary exposes the deterioration of our discourse. Am I a romantic for longing for a time in which this event wouldn’t be a springboard for a political piling on? We were in the weeds after a dozen pokes. Now it’s La La Land. I remember when on a Saturday night we were all dancing at The Senate Lounge.” Jarratt Applewhite

“Pathetic. Getting out of your car to bully and threaten someone peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights is hardly a childish squabble. We need better-quality judges in this state. This was not even a tap on the wrist.” Paul Berndt

Popular in the Community