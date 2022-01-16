Sheriff: Baldwin still hasn't turned over cellphone, Jan. 13
"I'm at a loss as to why they want or need [Alec] Baldwin's cellphone — although they surely have the authority to obtain it. But why? To see who he called after the shooting? I dare say most people would have called someone for advice or counsel after such an horrific incident. But that doesn't prove intent, negligence or guilt." James Birdwell
"The District Attorney needs to do her job and charge him with involuntary manslaughter, and the judge needs to throw him and his attorney in jail for violating a court order. These celebrities think they are above the law." Ben Encinias
"All the judges and jury. When did you all become lawyers? Let the courts do their jobs." Pauline De Santiago
"If there's anything left on that phone, I'll be amazed." Justin Trowbridge
