Lujan Grisham: National Guard on standby ‘due to threat of riots and insurrection,’ Jan. 14
“A huge thank you to all our law enforcement officers keeping our city and state safe. God bless you!” Suzanna Valdez
“Impeach.” Lori Jean
“He lost. No fraud. No tolerance for terrorism. Enough! Nazis and those who stand with them are not welcome, in fact will not be tolerated.” Uomi S. Brog
“Just like she protected the obelisk.” Marc Taubman
“Shutting the barn door after the horses come home.” MerriAnn McLain
“Yet she let people burn down parts of Albuquerque this summer.” Javier Arellano
“Looks like New Mexico has too many white supremacy and domestic terrorist sympathizers.” Angela Aragon Speight
“Remember the good old days when ‘terrorist’ meant Islamic extremists instead of American white supremacist traitors?” Daniel A. Brown
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.