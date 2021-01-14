Officials in Santa Fe, other capitals prepare for unrest, Jan. 12
“After 9/11, we said that Americans don’t give in to terrorism.” Daniel A. Brown
“What if people stayed safe at home to allow law enforcement and military quality time with their families? They’ve earned it.” Renaldo Benally
“Locking taxpaying public out of taxpayer-paid public government building.” Mil Sigman
“So glad they are protecting my property. I’d hate to see what my tax dollars paid for damaged in any way.” Peggy Martinez
“Perhaps it will be wise to consider that the worst case scenario is intended to happen and have a physical presence already in place to show strength, protect the Roundhouse and the surrounding historical district of Santa Fe.” Helen Garber
