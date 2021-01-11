Twitter permanently bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement, Jan. 8
“This is the absolute best news today! Good on Twitter and Jack Dorsey’s leadership; Facebook should follow their lead — ban him for life. There is no First Amendment requirement for a social media utility to enable a pathological liar in his or her deceitful will to power. Because Trump needs the fuel of his followers, this takes some of that away.” Rodney Carswell
“Let’s be clear, history will not be kind to Don the Con — his legacy in the history books will begin with the speech of him encouraging this insurrection. The Cult of Trump Insurrection.” Johnny James Gabaldon
“Four years too late.” Jacqy McKay
“I have banned Twitter forever.” Iris Johnson
“The Capitol Police let the antifa in. Face it.” Audrey Storbeck
“Any censorship is un-American.” Jerry Vasilik
“A private company can do as it pleases.” Andy Lefkowitz
“If you propagate sedition and insurrection, then yes, what you’re doing is illegal and you will be silenced. You also don’t have the ‘right’ to scream profanities in the grocery store. Not stopping inciteful hate speech that has the potential to kill is morally wrong.” Ziggy Prothro
