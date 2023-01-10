Country club fighting to continue using city water on golf course, Jan. 7
“Full disclosure: I don’t totally hate golf. I can watch The British Open or The Masters without wanting to puke on all the privilege. My name is McLean and my ancestors invented the damned game. (OK, so I find out we were more ‘Scotch-Irish.’ Probably explains why I play disc golf and have been known to poach on your beautifully, perfectly, chemically green grasses.) But the bottom line in this case is simple: The agreement is over 60 years old. Times have changed. If golfers want city water, even effluent that can be used in so many other ways, they should dang well pay for it. Pony up, putters. And 700,000 gallons a day is ridiculous. There are tan fairways all over the Southwest to prove you don’t need greens, you just need to pay your greens fees. Get over it.” Robin McLean
“The city incurs no cost when the country club irrigates. Right now, there is no harm to any party when the club puts this treated wastewater to beneficial use. There are benefits though: public access recreation, carbon fixing, wildlife habitat, cooling to offset the urban heat sink, runoff and erosion reduction. Take that away, and you just get a Santa Fe that is hotter, browner, with less recreation for residents. The vision seems to be get rid of the country club to build more unaffordable low-income housing.” Patrick Brockwell
“Yes, water is scarce in Santa Fe, but people are acting as if this is drinking water. What happens to this water should it be withheld from the country club? I assure you, it will not be put back into your home toilet or shower or garden. It will be released down the Santa Fe River.” Suzanne Chavez
“More golf courses! More water usage! The faster we run out of water, the better. I’d like to see the migration pattern shift to people moving out of Santa Fe.” Daniel Valdez
“The bigger question is, why are we wasting any water for a golf course? City owned or private? This is an astounding waste of a precious resource. How about we replace all the golf courses with pickleball courts?” Will Navarro
“How about this: No golf courses west of the 100th Meridian. Of course, we have shown time and time again that our hobbies mean more to us than even our survival. The Southwest was never meant to hold these levels of population, and it sure can’t be done if we continue frivolous uses of our most precious resource.” Bob White
“Effluent is the main word here and golf courses are great space for birds to thrive.” Derek Gzaskow