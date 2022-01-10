Median price for a Santa Fe home crosses $500,000, Jan. 5
“So what is the ‘affordable’ pricing going to be with all the new developments going up? $300,000 is not affordable.” Carmella Romero Gurule
“The most relevant addition to the story, however, would be what the median household incomes in the City and the County are.” Celia Ludi
“Owning a home will never be in reach for many.” Monica Romero
“So sad for us born and raised here — we will never get to hug a home in our home town.” Shawna Rosales
“I’ll NEVER be able to afford to buy a house in my hometown.” Irene Jeremiah Delgado
“Keep letting the Colonizers buy up Santa Fe. Glad I don’t live there anymore. My hometown is dead to me.” Joseph Herrera
“It’s a problem of supply and demand. Too many homes are bought as vacation rentals now with hardly anything on the market for the high demand. The people of this county need to push for legislation to only allow vacation rentals if the owner is a permanent resident in the county. This is how it is handled in other areas. Does anyone know how to start a movement to do this?” Peter Tuffnel
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.