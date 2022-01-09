Governor announces proposal for state voting rights legislation, Jan. 6
"A sho' nuff step in the right direction but not a big one. I'd love to see full ballot by mail and, especially, a requirement candidates for Secretary of State not belong to a party. And then there's the imperative to truly open our primaries. I can't see partisans wanting to enlarge the playing field and generate more candidacies, competition and turnout. Incumbents have a lock right now." Jarratt Applewhite
"Yes! In every state where the Democrats are in power, let’s come together and follow New Mexico; let’s pass laws to protect the voting rights of all American citizens." Roy Chavez
"I'm pretty skeptical of the proposal to let 16-year-olds vote in local elections. At that age, TikTok and Snapchat influence them more than anything. Or, they will just be told who to vote for by their parents and teachers. One only has to talk to them to see how utterly ignorant and/or disinterested many teens are in current events and politics." Emily Koyama
