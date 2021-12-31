New Mexico’s minimum wage increases to $11.50 per hour on Jan. 1, Dec. 28
“Minimum wage jobs are and were never intended to support an employee indefinitely, especially one with a family. They are training jobs and starting points in life. The point is to learn to DO MORE and DO BETTER.” Brad Doubles
“Fallacy of vague authority expressed in passive voice. You can live on a wage or you can’t. Period. And this wage, you can’t. If Republicans were at the helm, it would be going down, not up, if they had no opportunity to get rid of it altogether. And the fallacy of false equivalence, what is minimal pay usually is for the worst types of work, not ‘minimum’ work, and, of course, scant if any benefits.” Michael Kiley
“Lots of people work low-paying jobs their whole lives; ever hear of the working poor? There are people who work full-time and qualify for EBT (today’s food stamps) and Medicaid. The employer gets off cheap and the taxpayer makes up the difference.” Richard Irell
“You’ve got to be kidding. Now run that article from a few months ago asking why workers are QUITTING. Maybe, try PAYING enough to live on. And eleven dollars an hour does not cut it; that’s about 23,000 a year, for 2080 hours.” Michael Kiley
“’Bout time.” Anita Vargas
“Firstly, I agree, hard work is its own reward, I guess, but to simplify ‘things’ as such, you are being disingenuous. No reference to ever increase the gap of haves and have nots? As generational wealth is passed down untaxed decade after decade, the rich keep rigging and then exploiting laws and financial markets, bust unions, exploit workers, ship off the supply chain to the countries that will provide the greatest profit margins, families like the Sacklers destroying millions of families and thousands of towns, etc., and you want to provide some anecdotes of some who are able to pull themselves up by their boot straps?” Mark Ortiz
“ ‘Bout time.” Anita Vargas
“New Mexico is taking steps in the right direction but not fast enough.” Linda Tercero
“Waaay better than Texas’ minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.” Amy Tsay
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.