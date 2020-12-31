Santa Fe man gets legal victory in fight to visit wife in hospice care, Dec. 29
“One has to wonder how many more deaths would have occurred in nursing homes if visits would have been allowed as usual. This is a horrible virus.” Frank Montaño
“The virus itself is only part of the problem. People’s often thoughtless overreaching reactions make the whole situation even worse. In any case, I’m glad that this man is now ‘allowed’ to see his wife. Shame on those who would try to prevent it.” Curtis Chonko
“They should have created a quarantine COVID wing, and high-risk wing, the same way that it is handled when the flu virus breaks out in a nursing home.” Miriam Canales Wissman
“This is a war against all of humanity.” Anita Feliciano
“I haven’t been allowed to see my Mom since March. Her physical therapist spread COVID to the entire nursing home right before Christmas. Keeping me away from her didn’t really help her much. Now I’m sitting here 700 miles away [waiting] on the phone call to tell me she has passed.” Chris Leonard
“My mom died on Oct. 18. She was in a nursing home in Los Alamos. That day they wouldn’t even let me see her outside the window. She died that evening. I’m so devastated. I hope nobody [else] has to go through this.” Angel Wallace
“You should have been able to say goodbye to your mother.” Susie Sandoval
“It’s torture for the elderly in nursing homes and for their families who can’t visit them.” Bernadette Gonzales
