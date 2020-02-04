Plame leads CD3 money race after raising over $1M, Feb. 1
“That money sure didn’t come from the great people of New Mexico. Out-of-state money.” Jerry Vasilik
“Big crybaby!” Donna M. Simonetti
“Is she even from New Mexico?” Delorah Snethen
“No government experience and not a native New Mexican with zero knowledge of state Hispanic culture.” Ed Forde
“So what is the salary for this position?” Darren Bartosovsky
“Never was a [covert] person. Just a minor analyst.” Steve Klein
“[The New Mexican] should never post these numbers without identifying in-state vs. out-of-state donations for each candidate. That info is readily available.” Carmen M
