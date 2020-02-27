Court sides with Trump in sanctuary cities grant fight, Feb. 26
“How can you people be mad? He’s literally just enforcing our laws.” Austin Layne Norris
“Good! My people actually paid their dues like men!” Jordan Longman
“Apparently as small children a lot of people sided with Judge Frollo in Hunchback of Notre Dame. Who would have thought? It doesn’t matter — this fight is far from over.” Nichole Nolidoli Harwood
“I hope the energy of struggling newcomers keeps energizing this country so that it keeps its purpose and direction.” Andra Stewart
“I support this. I also support firing sheriffs who won’t enforce the ‘red-flag’ law.” Anna Medina
“TRUMP 2020!” Philip Fernandez
“Good! I hope they also start arresting governors, mayors, etc. who declare sanctuary states and cities.” Lisa Christensen
“It’s a funny thing, conservatives are always complaining about states rights being violated. Hypocrisy?” Tony A. Aragon
“Gut check time for these liberal Democrat leaders. We will see how principled they are. Principle over money or money over principle. I predict it will be the latter.” Joseph Tafoya
