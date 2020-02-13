Senate Judiciary Committee tables cannabis bill, Feb. 12
“So, conservative legislators want to continue criminalizing potentially 75 percent of our population in order to impose their anachronistic prejudices, as well as disregard necessary public health and safety restrictions. It appears that their heads have been buried in the sand for so long they still believe the propaganda from the ‘reefer madness’ era that has long been discredited — initiated to provide jobs for unemployed G-men of the failed prohibition period, and economic factors such as paper supplies from William Randolph Hearst’s Canadian timber forests.” Tim Long
“If this was any other state, then I would probably support this bill. But this is New Mexico, and we can’t even drink responsibly here. You want to add marijuana to the mix? No thank you.” Andrew Lucero
“New Mexico must have some powerful special interests that don’t want legalization. Follow the money to find the resistance. The tax revenue alone should be reason enough. The proliferation of its use cannot get any worse than it already is. Seriously.” Tom Padilla
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.