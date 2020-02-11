Santa Fe mayor pursues new skills as ‘estudiante’, Feb. 8
“Don’t speak Spanish. Just be be your white/Anglo self. It’s so fake!” Harry A. Jones
“You have to love it when politicians pander.” Luke Armijo
“Spanish is dying out even in Santa Fe. … But good that the mayor tries to pander to the folks who are impressed by an Anglo who can speak the language.” Joe Martinez
“Next, try to take management lessons and learn the local culture and take Native American languages.” Kyle Renfro
“What a well-reported, positive and informative article. Well written. How wonderful that Mayor [Alan] Webber is doing this and that it came out of his experience of wanting to be able to read the proclamation properly. It shows a lot of respect for the city of Santa Fe constituents.” Judy Tuwaletstiwa
