Bill to allow drug imports from Canada sent to governor, Feb. 16
“This is great if we don’t TAX the ... out of the medication.” Jose C. Perez
“In Utah, they are paying for state employees to fly to Canada or Mexico to fill prescriptions. That how big pharma is screwing the U.S. and its citizens.” Brian Gutierrez
“By time they add tariffs on them and the like, it will not save much. Then again, the state and feds could simply regulate drug prices as Canada and the EU nations do.” Cathie Gallegos
“OK, this went through but not legalizing marijuana? Mona Mangham
“My blood pressure medication in the UK was one-third of what it is here.” Carol Flint
