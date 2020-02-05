Native activist whose prayer drew ire in House is disinvited from Senate, Feb. 3
“He was truthful in his prayer. Must’ve hit some nerves.” Anna Garcia Lucas
“If you’re gonna pray to one group’s invisible, imaginary friend, there ought to be equal time for the invisible, imaginary friends of others, too.” John Konopak
“ ‘Occupied indigenous space’ — exactly correct and absolutely nothing is going to change or should change. The U.S. is NOT going to give up any territory in the U.S. it has, regardless of how the territory was captured. Let’s get real, people.” Barry Rankin
“I actually like that [Lee] Moquino did this. What was done as a result amounts to censorship. It’s a good thing to feel uncomfortable, none Natives. That’s how change happens.” Cheryl Odom
“The mere fact that the House chambers have a ‘chaplain’ is a political issue in and of itself as it flies in the face of the alleged separation of church and state that the Founders were adamant about. Please join/support the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF.org) whose primary work is ensuring that this country sticks to that important premise.” David Ford
“This is absolutely right. Prayer has no place in the chamber.” Jeff Hayduke
