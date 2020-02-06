Snow socks Santa Fe as scores of accidents reported, Feb. 5
“People need to learn how to drive in the snow or stay home.” Teresa Diane Tapia
“We were in town, trying to get to Albuquerque and we came back home instead. There is no way the city of Santa Fe could have done a better job with all the snow that was falling and the traffic.” Elaine Diane Cordova
“People just have to drive differently in the snow. Lived in Chicago suburbs and other areas in the Northeast states, a couple of inches is nothing. You can’t just slam on the brakes. You can put your car in a low gear, so you don’t have to brake. Braking puts you into those skids.” Sally Dillon
“Well, if people would slow down, there wouldn’t be so many.” Tiffany Knibbs
