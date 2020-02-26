H-board: Old Pecos Trail wall art must come down, Feb. 25
“Is this so-called freedom of speech/artwork causing harm, simply contentious or in any ways helpful in raising awareness for our entire community? Given the overall negative reaction of our community at large, I feel that the owner could best put his agendas aside and keep this particular (frightening images of any and all war scenes, IMO) on the inside walls of his property — out of respect.” Claire Fry
“The battle for expression in Santa Fe is being waged at the expense of our polity. On one hand the mural on Old Pecos Trail is taking a stand, yet may evoke an anarchic message. The mural on the Halpin building represents community, not anarchy. The treatment of the Halpin building and its mural, however, is a sign that the people do not have a voice, nor may we preserve historic buildings in order to honor our heritage.” Nicoletta Munroe
“We need a local version of England’s Banksy.” Cheryl Odom
"The property owner who allowed this should also be fined to the nth degree." Raul Mint
"Art never complies with design standards. You're thinking of illustration." Alan Chamberlain
