Artist, others ask state to save Santa Fe mural, Feb. 15
“This mural is more than just what literally meets the eye. It’s a symbol, a representation of something, just as taking it down would be a counter representation. To take down this mural would fit right in with the gentrification and loss of soul of Santa Fe. Anybody who thinks this mural can be taken down and put inside, or anything of the sort, obviously doesn’t get it.” Rory Sopoci
“There is no reason why the Multi-Culturalism mural should be destroyed. Many people want this mural preserved, the artist is willing to restore the mural with the help of others. It should be saved.” Kathy Montoya
“There are plenty of things in Santa Fe that are worth saving. This mural isn’t one of them. It’s poorly done and falling apart. Good riddance.” Steve Gonzales
“A word from the Vladems in favor of recreating the mural would demonstrate some understanding of how all cultures value this art (including newcomers from out of state).” Carmen M.
“If the mural isn’t worth a city investment, why would it be worth a state investment?” C. Norris
“When new, the mural on the former State Archives Building was strikingly beautiful — although it is now faded and weathered, that is no excuse to entirely erase its existence. Mr. Guzman’s offer to recreate the images on panels is generous and should be accepted.” Linda Sperling
