House speaker ends invocations by clergy following Native activist’s prayer, Jan. 29
“I am an ordained Interfaith/Interspiritual minister (not part of any power elite). Leading public reflection or prayer may not be anything that elected officials have in their toolkits. ... Might this be a time to either revamp the administrative issue that apparently created this need for action or change the rules of the House so that there is a moment of silence, not spoken words, so that members can compose themselves in whatever way suits them before they begin the people’s work?” Carol Nolden
“Prayer should be personal, not demonstrative. A true person of faith would hardly be flustered by an activist whose prayers don’t reflect his personal desires. Being opposed to fracking Chaco Canyon is hardly radical.” Betheny Winkler
“In a time when we are so divided, leaving religion out of the public arena seems like a good idea.” John Wilson
“Separation of church and state, thank you Rep. [Brian] Egolf.” Mikhaila Grace Mulligan
“I agree with [Lee] Moquino but there should be no state sponsored prayer, whatsoever.” Diego Romero
“Why is anyone praying on the House floor, anyway? What about separation of church and state? Do away with the praying and jump into the work!” Natalie Bovis
