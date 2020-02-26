Governor says she’s open to salaries for legislators, Feb. 22
“What do you think a fair base salary should be? When this first came out it was just a salary, now it’s being pushed as a base salary. In my opinion, you can’t pay them enough to stop corruption.” Johnny Villareal
“Serving without pay creates a financial barrier that prohibits too many good candidates from running for office. I think the base salary should be enough that being a legislator becomes a full-time job. Along with the salary should come multiple legislative sessions throughout the year. If the pay was good enough to be a full-time job, we could have a real citizen legislature because the average New Mexican could run for office.” Pascualito Maestas
“I’m old school. Our citizens’ Legislature is public service. If you can’t do it on your own, don’t run. It’s like jury duty. Per diem covers expenses. It’s not a job.” Tweeti Walser Blancett
“Base it on teachers’ salaries.” Denise Richards
“Thank goodness. New Mexico has a lot of problems and issues. If we are to have a future, we need to modernize and make our government more functional. This is a reasonable first step, but only a first step — I hope.” Gini Barrett
“Having paid legislators will not lead to better legislators or better legislation. The volunteer, public-service Legislature works fine. … Why don’t we start talking about real reform like biannual budgeting and quit this exercise of legislative sessions every January.” Jeff Varela
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.