Kiwanis considers alcohol sales at Zozobra, Feb. 18
“Really a bad idea!” Steve Crawford
“This is ridiculous. Ray Sandoval has said all the security, limitations on bringing in food and drink, and increased costs over the last few years have been necessary to control alcohol being brought in to the park. Lowlifes arrive drunk and will continue to arrive drunk. Always have, always will. Let’s not promote more drinking during the event, incur more costs and have to deal with the effects of even more liquored up revelers.” Bernadette Williams
“Ray! NO! And way to go giving ideas to more people to sneak in their mini bottles!” Joanne Fischer
“I love a good cold beer, but adding beer to this event would be a horrible idea. People are going to continue to try and sneak in alcohol on their own because they don’t want to pay for it. The last thing we need at this family event is more drunk people stumbling around acting like a fool. I really hope this gets shut down.” Donicia Herrera
“Ignorant and asinine way to increase revenue.” Sloan Cunningham
“What a ludicrous idea. We have been attending this event for over 50 years as children, with our children and now with our grandchildren. People already are going to bars before they get to the park, or they are sneaking it into the park along with their marijuana. We have heard the numerous complaints that our state has a huge DWI problem, but then you read about a new brewery opening up or more liquor establishments opening up. Really! Please don’t do this.” Carmen Gurule
“What people don’t seem to realize is that if people want to drink there, they are going to sneak in hard liquor. If they sell there, they are more likely to drink beer. People lost their minds when UNM started selling beer at their sporting events, yet the drunks in the stands decreased significantly. And trust me, my group was among them.” Armando Steve Pacheco
