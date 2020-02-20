Republican leader cries wolf on absentee voting, Ringside Seat, Feb. 18
“[Steve] Pearce continues to display his cluelessness, as well as his fervor to keep to the Cult45 script, even when it makes no sense or is filled with outright lies.” Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez
“HB 229 is a good bet to become law. It’s a step toward cleaner elections.” Fran Walker
“We saw Trump complain about voter fraud in 2016 when he lost the popular vote. We saw the same thing in 2018, make unfounded claims of voter fraud, such as Yvette Harrell.” John Chadwick
“He loves the poorly educated. Thanks for self-identifying.” Brian Gutierrez
“Thanks for explanation. Benefits everyone to read.” Carmela M. Quintana
“Federal-approved ID would suffice. They gave voting cards in Mexico, why not here? We know Democrats cheat. Let’s make it harder.” Robbi Jennings
