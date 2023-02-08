Dear skating community: It’s only six games, Feb. 6
“The questions that have been asked by the skating community and others are — why didn’t anyone contact the skaters earlier? How much is this going to cost and who is paying for it? How much time does it take to set to set up and take down? There are probably many more questions, and it is very unfortunate that now it is an us-and-them situation when it didn’t have to be.” Rosemary Romero
“How much does the Fuego cost the city? Fort Marcy already exists and there is no conversion needed. It is a baseball field being used for baseball. Comparison of the two is disingenuous at best. The ice rink is a totally different situation.” Michael Ortiz
“Nowhere in any written format has there been any financial information on what this is going to cost us — the city taxpayers. Tell us that. Then tell us ‘it’s only thousands and thousands of dollars’ for your six games. Then tell us what the city will do for women’s sports, you know, to equal the equation between taxpayer money spent on men compared to women. We also want to know why this money shouldn’t be used on park maintenance instead so more of us can benefit.” JoAnne Vigil Coppler
“Play soccer in the convention center. After the game, fans can spend some time (and money) downtown. There’s parking, too.” Patrick Brockwell