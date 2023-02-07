Four Santa Fe city councilors pitch proposal to rebuild Plaza obelisk, Feb. 3
“Leaving aside questions of what is constructed, please do not install ‘temporary lighting to shine into the sky.’ That move runs directly counter to being a Dark Sky city, creating thoroughly unnecessary light pollution.” Elizabeth Garside
“Obviously, we should celebrate the murder of millions of Indigenous people after 1492 and the destruction of their civilization by Europeans and the Catholic Church. Maybe include some blankets infected with smallpox in the new monument to war and imperialism.” Bill Becher
“As a Native American, I honestly feel disrespected by this monument. There is a bigger story behind this situation. I feel the city of Santa Fe and its City Council have not given our Native American governors and leaders the respect to get their opinions and consultation in anything in regards to the Plaza.” Melanie Vicente“Putting lights that shine into the sky is in contradiction with earlier statements by the mayor that Santa Fe will be a sky-friendly city with minimal light pollution. The destruction of the uniqueness of the city continues. Sad!” Francois-Marie Patroni
“As an aside, the idea of putting something back together while highlighting the breaks and flaws recalls the Japanese concept of kintsugi.” Patrick Lee
“No monument. Open up this space for the people. With the bandstand there, any obstruction is bad policy.” S. Ulrich
“I am in favor of restoring the obelisk. I am not in favor of what sounds like a bogus office. Why aren’t offices of constituent services or neighborhood coordinator already doing this?” Stefanie Beninato
“This resolution is essentially what should have happened from the beginning: Listen to public input and then make a decision.” Bob White