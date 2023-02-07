Four Santa Fe city councilors pitch proposal to rebuild Plaza obelisk, Feb. 3

“Leaving aside questions of what is constructed, please do not install ‘temporary lighting to shine into the sky.’ That move runs directly counter to being a Dark Sky city, creating thoroughly unnecessary light pollution.” Elizabeth Garside

“Obviously, we should celebrate the murder of millions of Indigenous people after 1492 and the destruction of their civilization by Europeans and the Catholic Church. Maybe include some blankets infected with smallpox in the new monument to war and imperialism.” Bill Becher

Popular in the Community