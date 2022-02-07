After long debate, lawmakers strike 16-year-olds from voting rights bill, Feb. 8
“In 1960, when I was too young to vote, I could have told you in great detail why I would have voted for Nixon over Kennedy (to the horror of priests at my school), and I could have given informed views on local races, as well.” William Walker
“I have not read the bill but am confounded as to what the reasoning would be to lower the voting age to 16 or 17. Privileges should be tied to responsibility should come with accountability. By law anyone under 18 is a minor and not subject to the same responsibilities as those 18 and over. [This is an] absolute political stunt.” Christina Gill
“Can’t say voter rights without having open primaries. First and foremost, a plan with ‘every action to protect and expand’ voting rights in New Mexico must include open primaries as the cornerstone to the governor’s proposed law.” Jason Barker
“Why not let anyone who can tie their shoes vote in local elections?” John Puerner
“A lot of people don’t vote due to corruption in the government. Maybe the Democrats should address the corruption in their party if they want more people to vote in elections. Right now the Santa Fe Democratic Party runs the show.” Kay Nixon
“How about teens focus on increasing the high school graduation rate? New Mexico has one of the worst graduation rates in the country.” Cydney Pacheco
