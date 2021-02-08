Many New Mexicans traveling to Texas for COVID-19 vaccine, Feb. 6
“And yet, so many Santa Feans hate Texas. When are New Mexicans going to get their heads out of the sand and realize the states immediately bordering us are prospering? It’s almost like we’ve gotten some things ... wrong.” Margaret Eyler
“It’s funny. After moving here from Texas, the number of negative comments we heard about New Mexicans having a beef with Texans was astounding. New Mexicans aren’t on Texans’ radar at all. You mention you’re from New Mexico, literally, no thoughts on it at all.” Rene Nelson
“I am one who went to Amarillo with my husband and a friend. They were happy to have us and our nurse stated she had vaccinated about 25 people from Santa Fe the day before. Also people from Denver and larger Texas cities were coming to Amarillo. I am primary caregiver for my 90-year-young mother and our friend for his 92-year-young mother. ... The entire process took us an hour and 45 minutes from the time we arrived. Extremely well-coordinated. Our nurse also told us they want Santa Fe to be safe and opened up because they can’t wait to come visit us again.” Victoria Murphy
“I feel that there is an important element that could use updating in the story. I, too, had many friends who went to Amarillo, and I wanted to go, too. So I called Amarillo Department of Public Health directly. Yes, they welcome New Mexicans: There is no residency requirement. You do, however, have to meet Texas’s vaccine requirements. To be eligible you must be either over 65 or have a chronic condition that could make getting COVID more serious.” Elizabeth Allen
“We registered 12/23. We are 70 years old, I am Stage 4 breast cancer, and my super hero husband is my caregiver. All we have had is crickets. People 75-plus in our community, two have gotten emails but no opening available when they tried. One was handed an event code “from a friend.” Not a single one has successfully gotten a vaccination through New Mexico — 4.5 hours, 500 miles and one hotel room is a small price to pay for peace of mind. The New Mexico system may look really cool. It simply is not working.” Gwen Keck
