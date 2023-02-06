E-voices E-voices, Feb. 7, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bill to give New Mexico taxpayers $750 rebate sails through Senate committee, Feb. 2“The usual nattering nabobs of negativity have spoken! Way to look a gift horse in the mouth.” Russell Scanlon“That should cover our next month’s gas company bill.” Mi. Vigil“Of course; everybody loves free money.” Mike Johnson“How is it free money? You paid taxes and are getting a rebate. It was your money to begin with.” Daniel MathewsLocal restaurants shake up menus for vegan challenge, Jan. 29“Good for Alicia’s. All of their food is sabroso. I look forward to trying their vegan offerings. I’m sure they will be on-point.” Mark Ortiz“Just finishing a vegan challenge called Veganuary (Vegan January). It’s been great and not too hard. This will be a great way to move forward into February.” Lisa Wooldridge Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesHummingbird Music Camp's deceased music teacher a suspect in sex crimesPublic Education official resigns amid concerns from advocates, parents of disabled kidsAlbuquerque sting puts a dent in 'organized retail crime'Four Santa Fe city councilors pitch proposal to rebuild Plaza obeliskGrown-ups need more manners, local 9-year-old's science fair project findsSanta Fe police, city sued over 'extremely intoxicated' woman's deathDementia diagnoses on the rise in New MexicoEvent organizers hope to create Santa Fe winter traditionN.M. ghost town's twin mining disasters still echo a century laterAmerican aid worker with Santa Fe medical group killed in Ukraine Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Dear skating community: It’s only six games Holy Trinity of Finance How to start a successful business Notes from the North Capital sends three girls to state wrestling championships Ringside Seat Think tank hopes to turn up heat on school boards