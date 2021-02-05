Tsunami of evictions possible in Santa Fe, report warns, Feb. 4
“I’m curious about what landlords are supposed to do when their tenant can’t pay and can’t be evicted. I have a friend who leases out a single unit and depends on the tenant paying his rent in order to pay hers.” Amy Ives Aalberts
“A positive solution: Give landlords mortgage a grace period, who then in turn give renters a grace period. Prorate back mortgage/rent over a course of 18/24 months.” Judy Lee Walker
“Santa Fe rent is more than a mortgage. Wages (even with the Living Wage) don’t allow people to afford to rent here. Somethings gotta change so our children n future generations aren’t continually forced out. How many people commute to and from for work from Albuqerque or Northern New Mexico because rent is unaffordable for regular folk?” Gina Chavez
“The cost of rent is outrageous in Santa Fe!” Camille Apodaca
