New Mexico lawmakers consider limits to governor’s emergency power, Feb. 3
“You guys are just now waking up to this? Better late than never, I guess.” Jason Barnard
“There is already a system of checks and balances. All these additional measures would do is slow response to emergencies.” Shirley Saccoccia
“She overstepped with this emergency and created several other emergencies that will take even longer to recover from. Children have lost an entire year of school, businesses have closed permanently, unemployment is skyrocketing, mental health issues are on the rise, people are dying from suicide and we have fellow New Mexicans starving. There needs to be added measures.” Luke Armijo
“I’m still wondering why the travel restrictions for leaving and entering the state haven’t been removed. People are coming in and out of New Mexico on a daily basis; does anyone really believe people are placing themselves in self-quarantine for 24 days? No one really knows who leaves and enters the state at any given time.” Josef Marion
