St. Anne pastor has polarizing effect among faithful, Jan. 30
“The only reason Father Brito gets this constant (negative) press is because he is attempting to do his job in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Anywhere else in America (short of the Bay Area, where [Archbishop John] Wester is from, of course) priests don’t become a hot button topic for things like saying Mass and being pro-life. People in this town forget there is a great big world out there where they are in fact the odd man out.” Margaret Eyler
“When the father was ordained, he professed vows, among them, to be obedient to his archbishop, and to his successors. The successor, Archbishop Wester, says no communion on the tongue, has made this the order during the pandemic.” Steve Martinez
“He professed vows to the church. Not to one person.” Robert Kowalski
“While the Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe is bankrupt due to the numerous sexual abuse lawsuits against it, why is the focus heavily on right-to-life instead of quality of life and healing for its young people who have been traumatized? Can we make sexual abuse against minors as important as a right-to-life in the church tenets?” Julee Clear
“Getting the virus as a result of receiving communion? Dying in the service of God? I guess it is your choice to expose yourself and have trust in Fr. Brito. What about getting contaminated and transferring the virus to someone else? Don’t we have a responsibility to others in our families and our community?” Angel Ortiz
“Many Christian authors, Bishop Robert Barron among others, make the point that love consists in willing the good of the other. How is it wishing the good of the other if one knowingly does something that puts others at risk of harm? Placing the host on someone’s tongue arguably places them at risk.” Al Chavez
