Santa Fe living wage rises to $12.95 an hour March 1, Feb. 19
“I never graduated and have always worked to support my kids. I’ve always had a minimum wage job. I have been at my job for 20 years. I think those of us who work deserve to get paid better. Dishwashers, cooks, cashiers and janitors. No matter what your job is, we’re all just trying to support our family.” Melissa Chavez Valdiviezo
“[Raising the minimum wage] feeds [inflation]; that’s the problem. You can’t keep increasing minimum wage so far beyond the national baseline; businesses will not eat the difference; they will pass it along to consumers. That means relative wages do not increase, and you price out people from elsewhere.” Joshua Arnold
“Ha! Where the medium price for a home is $500,000. Rents for a one-bedroom apartment are near $2,000 a month. Where will these employees making $12.95 live? It’s not worth commuting into town at that hourly rate.” Lisa Barela
“What in the world is that 70 cents going to do for anyone? That’ll be eaten up by inflation immediately.” Kris Hughes
“Wow! Twenty five dollars a week. Now insurance will go up to eat that up.” Robert M. Johnson
“This is why I moved 30 miles away.” Jon Leno
“The living wage for a single person in Santa Fe is $42,445 a year, and that just covers the basics. Triple that for a married couple that has at least one child. Now figure $12.50 an hour into that equation? Doesn’t make much sense. Santa Fe will eventually turn into another Scottsdale, Arizona.” David Romero
“If we’re having the government set a minimum wage of $12.95, then why not set it at $20, $25 or $30? Seems to me a $30 minimum wage would solve a lot of problems. Or would it? What exactly would a $30 minimum wage do for the wage earner? First, they would probably see an increase in the cost of all their basic needs. Second, they might find themselves without a job, as the place they worked may have trimmed down their workforce or shut down the business. The wage-earner might find themselves worse off than before the increase in the minimum wage. So if these things could happen with a $30 increase in wages, why could they not happen with [the increase to] $12.95? I guess we are about to find out.” Joseph Tafoyra
