Republicans at New Mexico Capitol: Tear down this fence, Feb. 23
“I’m not a Republican, but I agree that the fence should come down.” Elaine Fattah
“Me too!” Joey Padilla
“When there is still a call from MAGA and QAnon groups that Donald Trump will be inaugurated on March 4th. I say there is still a threat. When one of our Congresswomen claims and voted with the segregationists. I say there is still a threat. When a posting for a protest on Presidents Day (2/15/21) for the Roundhouse was distributed with QAnon verbiage at the bottom and stating it would be in honor of Donald Trump, I say there is still a threat.” Victoria Murphy
“Oh, for crying out loud! The session ends in three weeks. Most of the work is being done remotely anyway. Do some real work for a change — you know, what you were sent there to do.” Trish Wall
“It’s guarded by police using our tax dollars. It’s a waste of time and money. Walls don’t work and are unnecessary, unless they affect the Democrats — once again showing their hypocrisy.” Gerald Trujillo
“First, every state and congressional Republican [has to] say that election fraud was a Big Lie. Then we can talk.” Pat Downing
“They threaten violence and then whine when the barriers go up. Our governor gets death threats daily. ... Local ‘Patriot’ groups parade around armed to the teeth ... keep the barriers up.” Carol Flint
