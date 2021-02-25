A modern lone ranger tries to clean up the town, Ringside Seat, Feb. 23
“How about cleaning it up instead of complaining? Obviously they need boots on the ground. The area has reached the broken window phase. Unless someone attempts to clean it, up people will just continue to trash the area.” Craig Geil
“The city needs to do its job.” Marielle Valenzuela
“It’s true what you say and it needs to stop.” Marissa Roybal
“I’ve seen that site and another one on the other side of the arroyo, and the task to clean this up, gather and dispose of what’s deposited there is substantial. Not to mention a city responsibility.” Bob Novak
“He made a call to see if some help/ assistance could be done by the city to handle areas of concern; that’s more than most people do. Thank you, sir.” Miriam Canales Wissman
“Regardless the solution, it’s pretty amazing what is paid in property taxes and our city remains in a degenerative state. Get it together, Santa Fe.” Kerry Carr
