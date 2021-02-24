New Mexico must conduct standardized assessments, feds say, Feb. 23
“Teacher unions hate standardized tests of any kind as they are an empirical measure of their successes or lack thereof. Dropping them will shortly be added to the list of demands made by their unions before returning to full in-person learning.” Lee DiFiore
“Gee, I guess the feds forgot we are in the midst of a pandemic, and that any accurate measures of student learning and progress will be rendered useless. What a waste of these kids’ time.” Lisa Jo Goldman
“Our children (I just retired from teaching in New Mexico) do not need more tests. What they need is not ‘precious extra learning time’ but the time to heal from this trauma.” Jerry Appel
“It’s a good thing we have Dr. [Jill] Biden, so we don’t have to do standardized testing! What? Never mind. What are we doing to help our kids and not the testing companies?” Jim Clark
“Testing should not be happening this year. It shows that the big data mining/testing companies still hold too much power over education policy.” Ralph Myers
