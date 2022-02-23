Masks on until after spring break at Santa Fe Public Schools, Feb. 21
“After shopping for groceries this weekend, post the governor’s mask-removal call, I think about 25 percent of the fellow shoppers I saw were unmasked. The rest were continuing to follow the Fauci plan.” David J.
“Great timing to do so! Right after students are exposed to the virus from spring break vacations. Bring that virus back into the classrooms.” Marie Morrison
“Smart move by the superintendent. Better safe than sorry, and certainly not ridiculous. Our kids and our educators’ health should come first; another three weeks of wearing a mask isn’t going to hurt.” Bill Dimas
“I am a former educator. We survived many cold/flu seasons without masks. … Unmask our kids or at least leave it up to parents.” Nancy Lockland
“The COVID-19 virus is far more contagious and deadly than the flu. As a former educator you should be able to research that. Please — be empathetic, be a good citizen, and wear an N95 mask in case you are asymptomatic or around someone who is. What is your objection to a small piece of cloth?” William Walker
