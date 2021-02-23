In Santa Fe schools, one size does not fit all for hybrid learning, Feb. 20
“This is the substitute teaching setup.” Marissa Roybal
“The vast majority of the teachers I know here in Santa Fe have not received the vaccine yet. They want it. They are registered for it. It is not their turn yet. Once they have it, most will return to in-building teaching and be very eager to do so.” Kimberley Robinson Washburn
“This model is ridiculous. My daughter was excited to go back for the remainder of her senior year until we found out this is how it was going to be. No thanks.” Tiffany Thomas
“Ya make do with what you got.” Candis McKinzie
“Educational learning models have never looked the same between any two schools in the whole world.” Doug Lowrie
“Most people think of schools in terms of individual kids. That’s natural; very understandable. I mean, after all, this is how we experience it. But educators deal with collectives. That’s a whole ’nother ball game.” John B. Simms
