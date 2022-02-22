Santa Fe Planning Commission frustrated by outdated general plan, Feb. 19
“Santa Fe seems to operate under the assumption that the destruction of single-family neighborhoods and the resulting higher density will lead to increased affordability. I would like to see some evidence for that. In fact, local evidence as reported by The New Mexican suggest that higher density has failed to increase affordability.” Devin Bent
“Sorry, that’s actually not what reporting has said. Prices have risen even though units are being built, but we haven’t built enough to make up for the deficit so there’s still overwhelming scarcity, hence prices remain high. Supply has not met demand.” Rob Morlino
“Actually, the general plan the developers and the mayor and the consultants have in mind is, “Build it and they will come,” and so far the tail is wagging the dog. And that is how they killed the golden goose as they sat around with their steely knives.” Paul White
