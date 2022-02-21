End of New Mexico’s indoor mask mandate brings relief and uncertainty, Feb. 18
“Ending the mandate doesn’t end the pandemic. The decision was not based on a set of objective, demonstrable benchmarks. Unfortunately, the virus doesn’t care about politics.” Brian Weiss
“Now comes the full employment for the undertakers in New Mexico. Sad days are ahead for those who will not protect themselves, as well as others.” John Tallent
“Many of you think that her being so strict about COVID-19 was way overreacting. I just wonder how many lives she saved?” Jean Coughlan
“How have Arizona, Colorado and Texas survived the last eight months without masks?” Aaron van de Sande
“One of two last states to require masks and a drastically decreasing rate of positive cases, and yet it was the political pressure? So, was she supposed to keep the mandate forever?” Kal Dova
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.