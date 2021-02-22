Lujan Grisham says she regrets food, alcohol spending, Feb. 19
“The governor has stated that she admits that purchase looks bad, and that she feels the pain of the New Mexico people. This does not look bad, but is a bad purchase.” Matthew Trujillo
“When people work hard they deserve a nice bite to eat, even a libation, with the boss. Too often what serves as management in government looks like making sure bad workers don’t get away with something good. It is right and proper to recognize good work and the people who get the job done. Our state kept the pandemic at bay longer than most and is getting the vaccine out quicker than most. I’m sure it hasn’t happened by itself. Thank you governor and staff.” Patrick Brockwell
“She regrets her spending? Really? I’d say, much like Gavin Newsom in California, who said he regrets dining at The French Laundry amid his own lockdown, she regrets getting caught, being the elitist she is.” Kirk Allison
“[Waygu] beef? Tuna steaks? Expensive! And booze? No booze at government meetings. Ever. People are lined up at food pantries. New Mexicans are receiving EBT during this pandemic to feed their families. And the governor serves high-end gourmet foods and booze at government meetings. This is so wrong, so disappointing. It’s like Ted Cruz flying to Cancun while Texans go without heat and water.” KK Hannegan
“We still don’t know what our previous Republican governor spent millions on in undisclosed legal settlements.” Dottie Butler
“We aren’t talking about [Gov. Susana] Martinez. We’re talking about MLG.” David Romero
“Don’t we have bigger fish to fry than this?” Julee Clear
