Lujan Grisham gets free college tuition bill, Feb. 16
“So, who pays tuition?” Stanley Harper
“Nothing is free, so we taxpayers are going to pay for that, too.” Lori Jean
“I would love to know who the 17 idiots are who voted against tuition for students. We are at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to education or at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to poverty, and our state government is trying to help out our children, and you still have 17 people against. Look, people; we’re gonna have to pay taxes regardless. That’s never going to go away. Might as well use tax money to help pay for kids’ education” Jose C. Perez
“Paid for by the hated oil and gas royalty revenues.” David Martinez
“After giving our kids the worst K-12 education in the country, let’s encourage them to further delay learning a useful skill.” Liberty New Mexico
“She also got teachers raises and seniors out of paying taxes on their Social Security money, which had been taxed; great job, Governor.” Roger Miller
“Nothing is free. Too bad that’s a concept that lovey dovey socialists are too dense to grasp.” Gabri Mendo
“Free everything!” William Cassara
