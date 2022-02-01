‘Rust’ shooting prompts bill requiring actors to take gun safety training, Jan. 31
“How about arresting the one who pulled the trigger instead of letting him go and do whatever he wants? Nah, that would make too much sense.” Sean Sierra
“It’s a movie. He’s supposed to pull the trigger so it goes bang. It was the armorer’s responsibility to be 100 percent certain the gun had blanks loaded in it. Not Baldwin’s fault.” Skip Forrest
“You’d think that gun safety training would apply to anyone owning a gun, but whatever.” Rob Alan
“Obviously society had the norm you are responsible for your actions. Drive a car — comes with responsibility. Murder charges would wake up those on the film set to get training so you are responsible. Loading your own gun would be common sense at that point. Hollywood never charged the guy with murder on the Bruce Lee set, so no lessons were learned.” Curtis Brookover
“I’m all for gun safety. Do other states do this? We are a major player in both Western and action genres; lots of folks to train. Will companies move to less-regulated states to film? Half joking because I am for safety.” Mark Ortiz
