A life and death debate on aid-in-dying bill in New Mexico, Jan. 30
“It’s not about family wanting to grab the inheritance! It’s about a human’s right to choose and their ending being totally under their own control.” Carolyn NM
“Amen, sister. I literally pray (yes, I’m religious) every day New Mexico can be compassionate enough to grant us the freedom to die with dignity.” DeeDee Downs
“There is a huge difference between living and existing.” Daniel Mathews
“There is an excellent documentary about people choosing to take advantage of the law or not in Oregon called How To Die In Oregon. ... You can watch it on many streaming platforms, including Amazon. It is an excellent documentary to give you more information on all the emotions and decisions people make towards the end of their lives. My father met with a representative from Compassionate Choices when he was dying in Washington state. This was back when the law had just been recently passed there. His doctor had never prescribed the drugs before for this use, and the pharmacist had never filled them. My father had the drugs at his house in case he wanted to use them, but decided in the end not to use them. Which is what a lot of people end up doing.” Vanessa Renwick
“There comes a point when the choice is between prolonging life or prolonging death. At the end of her life, for two excruciating months, my dear wife prayed every night for death. Every morning she apologized for being a burden. No one should have to go through that. My prayer was for mercy. For those who believe choosing death as their cure is sin, God can judge.” Patrick Brockwell
“Logan’s Run will be made reality.” Gene Bruce
“Sadly, the culture of death marches on.” Debrah Cotten
