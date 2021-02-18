“Cannabis legalization bill without production cap advances,” Feb. 15
“Colorado brought in $2 billion last year from legal cannabis! Their schools, road, parks, etc., benefited. It is so much better than alcohol and all of that destruction.” Michael Peranteau
“Promotion of drug manufacture, taxing the product, sending some of those taxes to communities with drug-related problems in an attempt to decrease drug-related problems. I must be missing something here. Can someone please explain the logic?” Susan David Leiber
“Sure. Cannabis is not a hard drug like heroin or meth. Hard drugs are not allowed to be sold or distributed for that very reason. I implore you understand the differences between many of the drugs out there including alcohol, opiates, nicotine, etc.” Craig Geil
“Cannabis is an amazing plant that can help improve quality of life for those who use it as medicine, a use which is supported not just by strong anecdotal evidence but also good science, improve quality of life for those who will benefit from the taxes, and will not increase crime and automobile dangers.” Prema Sagara
